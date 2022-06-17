Previous
Fungi Trio... by julzmaioro
Fungi Trio...

Technically not a great shot, but I rather like it with the back light highlighting the underside if these little fungi... Growing very low down on a trunk of a tree so I was shooting a little blind..
julia

Carole G ace
Really well captured Julia, not an easy shot to do. Love the backlighting
June 17th, 2022  
