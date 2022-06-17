Sign up
Photo 3322
Fungi Trio...
Technically not a great shot, but I rather like it with the back light highlighting the underside if these little fungi... Growing very low down on a trunk of a tree so I was shooting a little blind..
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4428
photos
203
followers
213
following
910% complete
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
16th June 2022 10:57am
Tags
trio
,
fungi
Carole G
ace
Really well captured Julia, not an easy shot to do. Love the backlighting
June 17th, 2022
