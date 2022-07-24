Previous
Next
Where's Harry by julzmaioro
Photo 3359

Where's Harry

The other morning the Farmer rang me to say there was the makings of a good sunrise.. so out in the PJ's and the Welly's for the shot but a soon as I went out the Mum's in waiting all hoped up and came to the fence and in the middle of them all is the 'imposter'.. Harry belongs to the neighbour but he has decided that he likes to live with our girls instead of his own.. he even got a kick in the chops but seemed to be unfazed and still hung around.. That is Gem in the front that was one of the GD's pet so getting a bit of special treatment with a cover..
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
Beautiful light and lovely story
July 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
My Harry is still in bed, lol! Such a beautiful capture and story.
July 24th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Harry must like having all the girls around him! Even if they get a bit rough with him sometimes. Great shot.
July 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise