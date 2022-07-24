Where's Harry

The other morning the Farmer rang me to say there was the makings of a good sunrise.. so out in the PJ's and the Welly's for the shot but a soon as I went out the Mum's in waiting all hoped up and came to the fence and in the middle of them all is the 'imposter'.. Harry belongs to the neighbour but he has decided that he likes to live with our girls instead of his own.. he even got a kick in the chops but seemed to be unfazed and still hung around.. That is Gem in the front that was one of the GD's pet so getting a bit of special treatment with a cover..