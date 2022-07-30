Previous
Next
Julz in the Sculpture Park.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3365

Julz in the Sculpture Park..

Another full day today on our mini break and hard to believe it's winter as very warm and sunny..
This is me in one of my favorite pieces and functional as well.. Have to get FG to get the welder to work.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise