Photo 3364
Pukeko in Sunset.
After a full day walking a Quarry Sculpture Garden we finished the day off with a walk around a lake in town.. some pretty colours developed and Mr Pukeko showed us how clever he was walking the board walk..
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4470
photos
203
followers
214
following
921% complete
View this month »
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
29th July 2022 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
swamp
,
hen
,
pukeko
Dianne
Neat shot - had you noticed the church cross up the top of the image? Nice colours. Fav
July 29th, 2022
