Previous
Next
Pukeko in Sunset. by julzmaioro
Photo 3364

Pukeko in Sunset.

After a full day walking a Quarry Sculpture Garden we finished the day off with a walk around a lake in town.. some pretty colours developed and Mr Pukeko showed us how clever he was walking the board walk..
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Neat shot - had you noticed the church cross up the top of the image? Nice colours. Fav
July 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise