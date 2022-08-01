Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3367
Little Piwakawaka..
This little Piwakawaka or NZ Fantail came along for the walk with us around the Quarry Gardens. They are so tricky to get a shot as they flit and dart all over the place.. This is not ideal but happy to get a shot at all..
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4473
photos
202
followers
213
following
922% complete
View this month »
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
29th July 2022 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fantail
,
piwakawaka
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this chubby little bird.
August 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
What a beautiful little bird
August 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close