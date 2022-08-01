Previous
Little Piwakawaka.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3367

Little Piwakawaka..

This little Piwakawaka or NZ Fantail came along for the walk with us around the Quarry Gardens. They are so tricky to get a shot as they flit and dart all over the place.. This is not ideal but happy to get a shot at all..
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
922% complete

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this chubby little bird.
August 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
What a beautiful little bird
August 1st, 2022  
