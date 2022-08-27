Sign up
Photo 3393
There was a Crooked House.
Our Camera Club has a set topic of 'Reflections' and while in the City had lots of opportunity to get shots in the mirrored glass..
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4499
photos
199
followers
211
following
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
Tags
reflections
,
city
