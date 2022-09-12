Sign up
Photo 3409
Spring Daisy..
It has been a wet and blustery day and no photos taken so here is one I prepared earlier.
This daisy has a few flowers almost year around but now it is warming up with spring sunshine it is showing lots of colour.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4515
photos
197
followers
210
following
933% complete
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
10th September 2022 5:02pm
yellow
spring
contrast
daisy
colour
haskar
ace
Beautiful shot and colours. It brings a lot of hope.
September 12th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous!
September 12th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful.
September 12th, 2022
