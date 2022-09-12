Previous
Spring Daisy.. by julzmaioro
Spring Daisy..

It has been a wet and blustery day and no photos taken so here is one I prepared earlier.
This daisy has a few flowers almost year around but now it is warming up with spring sunshine it is showing lots of colour.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
933% complete

haskar ace
Beautiful shot and colours. It brings a lot of hope.
September 12th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous!
September 12th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful.
September 12th, 2022  
