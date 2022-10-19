Sign up
Photo 3446
Concussed
Just getting ready to go out today when there was a bang on the window and on the step was this young Thrush looking very groggy.
He was put in a safe spot in the garden and was pleased to see when I came home, he had flown off..
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
safe
,
thrush
,
concussed
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you could safe it, happens here all the time too. Lovely shot of this lucky little bird.
October 19th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, so glad he survived his little incident!
October 19th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 19th, 2022
