Garden Art

Just home from a huge day on Garden tours went with a group of ladies in a van to visit some garden in a neighbouring region. Most were large rural garden but two were smaller urban gardens and they were all so interesting and I loved the garden art that were at them. On the left is a 'ball made from old horseshoes, and behind a Kiwi made from barbed wire .. in the centre a wire ball, top right a lady made from posts. lower right a lovely old wrought iron gate.