Single Dahlia by julzmaioro
Single Dahlia

The Dahlia's are just starting in my garden. I love this single one with its dark foliage that is a lovely contrast with the petal colour.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Lois ace
Beautiful capture!
November 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous flower, wonderful shot and processing.
November 29th, 2022  
Zenobia Southcombe
so vibrant, beautiful
November 29th, 2022  
