Had a chance today to edit a few more of the Queenstown images.

This shot is from the day we went to Paradise, and this beech forest is where parts of The Lord of the Rings was filmed.. Lorthlorien forest. I am not a follower of LOTR but have to be pretty proud that our country was chosen for it beautiful and unique scenery.

I was expecting Gandolf to pop out through the beech tree's.

