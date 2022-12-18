Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3506
Curious ..
Bruce who's 80th birthday I did photo's for yesterday is a breeder of shorthorn cattle and a very fine mob he has. They had to come over and check what was going on.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4612
photos
201
followers
212
following
960% complete
View this month »
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
17th December 2022 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
shorthorn
Dianne
Certainly a nice line of breeding going on there.
December 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close