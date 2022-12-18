Previous
Curious .. by julzmaioro
Curious ..

Bruce who's 80th birthday I did photo's for yesterday is a breeder of shorthorn cattle and a very fine mob he has. They had to come over and check what was going on.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Dianne
Certainly a nice line of breeding going on there.
December 18th, 2022  
