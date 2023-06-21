Previous
Forest Walk.. by julzmaioro
Forest Walk..

Early upload tonight as I have a zoom meeting to 'attend'..
Busy day but started with a walk in the forest.. Took a slightly different route today as followed a track around the edge that took in some farm views, so as the sun was shining that was very pleasant but a bit rougher under foot so returned to the road track. found some more fungi which I haven't seen the last few walks.. found a sweet little nest and I love the moss growing around the base of some of the tree's.. and came across Lily Long Legs again..
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful scenes.
June 21st, 2023  
