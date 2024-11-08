Previous
Bird Apartment by julzmaioro
Bird Apartment

Away for the weekend with a group of friends for one of their birthdays.. We had a great road trip today and stopped at a lovely country Cafe.. lived these bird houses..
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Dianne ace
They’re very cute. Enjoy your weekend!
November 8th, 2024  
