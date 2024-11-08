Sign up
Previous
Photo 4198
Bird Apartment
Away for the weekend with a group of friends for one of their birthdays.. We had a great road trip today and stopped at a lovely country Cafe.. lived these bird houses..
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5305
photos
171
followers
201
following
1150% complete
View this month »
4191
4192
4193
4194
4195
4196
4197
4198
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
8th November 2024 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
weekend
Dianne
ace
They’re very cute. Enjoy your weekend!
November 8th, 2024
