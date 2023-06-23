Sign up
Previous
Photo 3693
In Full Colour
Here is a colour shot of the sunflowers I had yesterday. I think more detail shows up in the mono but you still can't resist the happiest the sunflower give off.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
2
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4800
photos
198
followers
209
following
1011% complete
View this month »
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
22nd June 2023 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colour
,
full
,
sunflowers
Brian
ace
A fine art masterpiece
June 23rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
Both lovely
June 23rd, 2023
