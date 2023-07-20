Sign up
Previous
Photo 3720
Hydrangea Lace..
One of the two garden we visited on Tuesday had not pruned their Hydrangea's and some were looking very pretty with their skeletal flowers.. A great example of Wabi Sabi..
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
18th July 2023 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hydrangea
,
skeletal
,
sabi
,
wabi
Maggiemae
ace
Oh the lace cap hydrangeas - not like the common ordinary ones. Your focus is fine and so admirable!
The aesthetic is sometimes described as one of appreciating beauty that is "imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete" in nature.
July 20th, 2023
Dianne
This is really beautiful. Fav
July 20th, 2023
Christine Louise
Lovely photo, such fine detail and lovely colouring
July 20th, 2023
Brigette
ace
i like the golden edit you've chosen here
July 20th, 2023
