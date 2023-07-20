Hydrangea Lace..

Previous
One of the two garden we visited on Tuesday had not pruned their Hydrangea's and some were looking very pretty with their skeletal flowers.. A great example of Wabi Sabi..
Maggiemae ace
Oh the lace cap hydrangeas - not like the common ordinary ones. Your focus is fine and so admirable!
The aesthetic is sometimes described as one of appreciating beauty that is "imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete" in nature.
July 20th, 2023  
Dianne
This is really beautiful. Fav
July 20th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Lovely photo, such fine detail and lovely colouring
July 20th, 2023  
Brigette ace
i like the golden edit you've chosen here
July 20th, 2023  
