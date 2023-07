Amazing sunrise..

This morning as I got up and opened the blinds I saw an amazing sunrise.. grabbed the camera and got a shot from both the from front terrace and the back door (I still had pj's on and it was very cold) Then went and had my shower. Well as I was cooking brekky I noticed that the sky was just getting better. So ventured outside again, just took the phone that time,.. which I later regretted.. Here is Henry that is keeping the 'Mums in waiting company'..