Previous
Kitchen utensils.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3725

Kitchen utensils..

Experimenting with some more kitchen utensils for our camera club Mundane topic.. this one was fun taking and editing..
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
The grater? great lighting.
July 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Very sparkly
July 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise