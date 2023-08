Happy Birthday FG

A bit late for today's upload.. A very busy day.Its FG's birthday today but before we could celebrate that we had another function to attend.

My B-I-L Has sold his Machanic and engineering business of nearly 40 years and at 82 has finally retired. He served the farming community very well and hopefully the new young couple will carry on where he left off.

More family gathered and we then had a dinner for FG, luckily I had time in the morning to make him a cake..