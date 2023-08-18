Previous
Perfume of Spring.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3749

Perfume of Spring..

.. Well ok late winter. When the Freesia's start flowering I can not resist picking a bunch and bringing them inside.. These are the 'old fashioned' sort that have that perfume we know and love.
18th August 2023

julia

