Father's Day Treat

Father's day here yesterday.. So I baked a treat for FG..I was reminded of this recipe the other day when I saw it in a cafe, and I was telling my friends how tasty it is. So I hunted out the recipe and also shared some with Jo who had a birthday yesterday.

Salty Caramel & Chocolate Slice.

Line a swiss roll tin with baking paper and fit on a single layer plain crackers (Salada) break some to fit the whole of the bottom.

Melt 225 gm butter and 3/4 cup brown sugar.

Pour this over the crackers.

Place in a moderate oven for 10 minutes until bubbling and golden.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with 200 gms plain chocolate, return to oven for a minute so chocolate is spreadable then sprinkle with chopped fruit and nuts. Pistachios and cranberries make it great for a Christmas treat.

Let is set the and then chop up.