Previous
Father's Day Treat by julzmaioro
Photo 3766

Father's Day Treat

Father's day here yesterday.. So I baked a treat for FG..I was reminded of this recipe the other day when I saw it in a cafe, and I was telling my friends how tasty it is. So I hunted out the recipe and also shared some with Jo who had a birthday yesterday.
Salty Caramel & Chocolate Slice.
Line a swiss roll tin with baking paper and fit on a single layer plain crackers (Salada) break some to fit the whole of the bottom.
Melt 225 gm butter and 3/4 cup brown sugar.
Pour this over the crackers.
Place in a moderate oven for 10 minutes until bubbling and golden.
Remove from oven and sprinkle with 200 gms plain chocolate, return to oven for a minute so chocolate is spreadable then sprinkle with chopped fruit and nuts. Pistachios and cranberries make it great for a Christmas treat.
Let is set the and then chop up.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1031% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Sounds delish will try it thanking you Julie
September 4th, 2023  
Dianne
Looks so good! Fav
September 4th, 2023  
Christina ace
Looks good!
September 4th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Great capture , love the composition and colouring. Thanks for the recipe, have been meaning to make it for so long, now you've inspired me
September 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks good
September 4th, 2023  
Brian ace
Yum! Lovely capture. fav
September 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise