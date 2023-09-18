Previous
Dinner Prep..

No time for photo's today. While I was getting dinner prepped I decided that it could make an interesting shot.. Fettucine, salmon, parmesan cheese, and parsley.. also added edamame beans to the dish.. with a dash of creme fraiche.. Yum
Beryl Lloyd
Super foody image - appealing and my kind of food!
September 18th, 2023  
