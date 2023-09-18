Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3780
Dinner Prep..
No time for photo's today. While I was getting dinner prepped I decided that it could make an interesting shot.. Fettucine, salmon, parmesan cheese, and parsley.. also added edamame beans to the dish.. with a dash of creme fraiche.. Yum
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4887
photos
192
followers
211
following
1035% complete
View this month »
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
18th September 2023 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
salmon
,
preparation
,
fettucine
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super foody image - appealing and my kind of food!
September 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close