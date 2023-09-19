Sign up
Previous
Photo 3781
Garden Circle Visit ..
Had a fantastic day out today with my garden circle group. We visited 4 gardens in a nearby district. What a treat.. beautiful gardens and an amazing weather.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
spring
gardens
huntly
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
September 19th, 2023
