Photo 4023
Spotlights..
Early this morning there was some lovely spotlights bouncing off the farmland below. love these beams as they break through the clouds to brighten an otherwise dull day..
17th May 2024
17th May 24
4
6
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5130
photos
182
followers
211
following
1102% complete
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
17th May 2024 9:39am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
early
,
g
,
spotlight
,
morningodbeams
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous light show.
May 17th, 2024
Brian
ace
Wow! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 17th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
You are so good at sunbeams! fav
May 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
May 17th, 2024
