Khaki Kermit..

This little froggy has been giving me a fright every day when I bring the wood in. I have liberated him to a more desirable spot for a frog but he keeps returning to the wood pile, and the hiding in the wood.. he has changed colour to match the wood.. Camouflaged so that he can't be seen.. but seem to have great pleasure in giving me a fright when he jumps out when I shift the wood..