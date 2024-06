The Hounds

We often don't see the Hounds close up as they are busy scoping the paddocks/fields. But while we were sitting on top of one of the hills they came to check things out .. You can see the Horses and Riders on the track below us. There is usually about 25 Hounds out on the field. and to me they all look the same, but the Houndsmen seem to know exactly who they are. Rowdy seems to get a little distracted and has to get called in.