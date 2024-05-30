Previous
Pixie House..
Pixie House..

Another day with no new photo's, so came across this one from when we had a few days away in Whitianga.
This cute little house was a a roadside tree or actually two trees.. The trunk of one was twisted around the main tree..
julia

Casablanca ace
I love this, how exquisite is that!
May 30th, 2024  
Brian ace
Love this
May 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 30th, 2024  
