Photo 4036
Pixie House..
Another day with no new photo's, so came across this one from when we had a few days away in Whitianga.
This cute little house was a a roadside tree or actually two trees.. The trunk of one was twisted around the main tree..
30th May 2024
30th May 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5143
photos
182
followers
211
following
1105% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
3rd May 2024 7:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
pixie
Casablanca
ace
I love this, how exquisite is that!
May 30th, 2024
Brian
ace
Love this
May 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 30th, 2024
