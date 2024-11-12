Kaka.. New Zealand Native Parrot

Last night we had our Camera club and the set subject was Natural World.. I had decided it was no use doing a 'bird' shot as we have a few members that specialize in bird photography.. but then I went to a Nature reserve in the Wellington area and this happened.. I have a 28-200 mm so my prey had to be close.. This little show pony certainly was not camera shy and I was pleased he managed to conceal hit leg band.

They are in most areas of the country but stick to native bush areas, Their food is fruit, leaves, insects and nectar.

The squawk a Kaa Kaa noise.

Pleased I got a Honours for this shot..