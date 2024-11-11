Sign up
Photo 4201
Photo 4201
Standing guard
This is a part of the rock in yesterdays shot. The Seagull's were taking advantage of every crevasse to make their nests.. And the stench of guana was enough to keep away any predators..
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5308
photos
171
followers
202
following
1150% complete
4194
4195
4196
4197
4198
4199
4200
4201
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
10th November 2024 11:50am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
seagull
,
nest
,
guard
,
poo
