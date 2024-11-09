Previous
Simpsons Beach by julzmaioro
Simpsons Beach

Had a lovely day Celebrating friends birthday, then this afternoon I visited a cousin who has a beach house here and he took mfor a drive to a nearby beach his son stays.. What a stunning spot..
9th November 2024

Beautiful scene.
November 9th, 2024  
