Photo 4199
Simpsons Beach
Had a lovely day Celebrating friends birthday, then this afternoon I visited a cousin who has a beach house here and he took mfor a drive to a nearby beach his son stays.. What a stunning spot..
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
365
SM-G780G
9th November 2024 4:23pm
beach
coromandal
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful scene.
November 9th, 2024
