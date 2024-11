Tuatara..

This large reptile is Endemic to New Zealand and is at risk of extinction, but the Dept of Conservation is doing it best to ensure it's survival. The Tuatara dates back to time of the Dinosaur's and is NZ largest reptile and fully grown can weigh 1.5 kg's .. Which this guy could of been. the beads on his neck are to ID them and indicate he was bought into the park.. Fascinating animals to see ..

