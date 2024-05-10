Today a friend and I visited a new Art Gallery that has opened up in what was a Helene Rubensteins factory and my friend use to work there, so it was interested to see the conversion.
It is now a very stark with the artwork popping.. here is a selection of what we saw.
many moons ago, when I was a teen, my dad worked for Helena Rubenstein for a time and would bring home samples of all the cosmetics. I was never much into make-up. I would keep a bit of eyeshadow, mascara and always the nail polish and give the rest away to friends hahaha