Today a friend and I visited a new Art Gallery that has opened up in what was a Helene Rubensteins factory and my friend use to work there, so it was interested to see the conversion.
It is now a very stark with the artwork popping.. here is a selection of what we saw.
julia

Brian ace
Awesome collage
May 10th, 2024  
Annie D ace
lovely selection
many moons ago, when I was a teen, my dad worked for Helena Rubenstein for a time and would bring home samples of all the cosmetics. I was never much into make-up. I would keep a bit of eyeshadow, mascara and always the nail polish and give the rest away to friends hahaha
May 10th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Looks to have some interesting artwork.
May 10th, 2024  
julia ace
@annied you would of been popular.. HR seems to be a very interesting women..
May 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good collage
May 10th, 2024  
