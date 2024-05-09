Cathedral Cove..

The Coramandel Coast line is pretty rugged with some lovely beaches but tricky to access. Cathedral Cove has had a walking track to it for several years which included several steps down the cliff. During our huge weather event's last year a portion of the track got washed out and the track closed.. and it is only accessible from the water ie kayak's.. but this group had no kayak or canoe so they must of came down the hill which looks extremely dangerous. Hopefully no one get themselves in difficulty.

Apparently this cove has amazing acoustics.