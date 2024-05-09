Previous
Cathedral Cove.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4015

Cathedral Cove..

The Coramandel Coast line is pretty rugged with some lovely beaches but tricky to access. Cathedral Cove has had a walking track to it for several years which included several steps down the cliff. During our huge weather event's last year a portion of the track got washed out and the track closed.. and it is only accessible from the water ie kayak's.. but this group had no kayak or canoe so they must of came down the hill which looks extremely dangerous. Hopefully no one get themselves in difficulty.
Apparently this cove has amazing acoustics.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Oh gosh yes they should be cautious. After seeing the video of the brynderwyns latest slip, without any warning or bad weather you certainly don't want to tempt fate.
May 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
marvellous!
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise