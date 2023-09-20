Previous
Daisies, Wasp and Bokeh.. by julzmaioro
Daisies, Wasp and Bokeh..

I love white single daisies, they just look so fresh and simple, these ones caught my eye at one of the gardens we visited yesterday, Didn't notice the wasp until I took the shot, nasty little things. Pleased with the bokeh in this shot as well.
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Wendy Stout ace
Lovely and crisp, great bokeh too
September 20th, 2023  
Brian
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 fav
September 20th, 2023  
Babs
Nice one, you were brave getting so close to the wasp.
September 20th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Fabulous focusing
September 20th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Gorgeous, just love everything about it
September 20th, 2023  
