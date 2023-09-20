Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3782
Daisies, Wasp and Bokeh..
I love white single daisies, they just look so fresh and simple, these ones caught my eye at one of the gardens we visited yesterday, Didn't notice the wasp until I took the shot, nasty little things. Pleased with the bokeh in this shot as well.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4889
photos
192
followers
211
following
1036% complete
View this month »
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
19th September 2023 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
daisy
,
wasp
Wendy Stout
ace
Lovely and crisp, great bokeh too
September 20th, 2023
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 fav
September 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice one, you were brave getting so close to the wasp.
September 20th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous focusing
September 20th, 2023
Christine Louise
Gorgeous, just love everything about it
September 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close