Need a Hand...le by julzmaioro
Photo 3784

Need a Hand...le

While visiting one of the gardens the other day we came across this collection of 'Handless' forks.. Someone must be a bit hard on their tools,,
23rd September 2023

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
