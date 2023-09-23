Sign up
Previous
Photo 3784
Need a Hand...le
While visiting one of the gardens the other day we came across this collection of 'Handless' forks.. Someone must be a bit hard on their tools,,
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4891
photos
192
followers
211
following
1036% complete
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
Tags
no
,
garden
,
forks
,
handles
