Incy Wincy... by julzmaioro
I was out in the garden with my 50mm plus a 12mm extension tube on. focusing on the pink lavender and this tiny spider popped into frame..
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's lovely!
October 3rd, 2023  
