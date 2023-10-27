Previous
Steampunkers gathering by julzmaioro
Steampunkers gathering

Another group shot of some of the Steampunkers, and in the background you can see some of the photographers. Such a fun day, I look forward to it every year.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Joan Robillard
Good shot
October 27th, 2023  
Dawn
A lovely shot
October 27th, 2023  
Brian
Fun
October 27th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful capture
October 27th, 2023  
Pat Knowles
The Steampunkers certainly put their heart & soul into looking correct! Amazing costumes!
October 27th, 2023  
