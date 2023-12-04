Previous
Natures perfection... by julzmaioro
Photo 3857

Natures perfection...

I have lots of Soldier Poppies flowering at the moment. I love them in all their stages, in particular the perfectly formed seed heads.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1056% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Oh I have poppies I need to take a closer look
I like yiur presentation
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise