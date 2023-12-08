Previous
Colour Palette.. by julzmaioro
Colour Palette..

My Hydrangeas are just starting to come out and This one is a favourite, not 100% what it's name is, but it has so many colours on each head.
It doesn't pick well and it only has a small head so we just enjoy it on the bush..
julia

