Photo 3864
Early Morning light on the River Hills..
Had to make a quick dash outside this morning when I saw this lovely golden light coming over the River Hills.. The sky looked a bit ominous but we have had a beautiful day.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
2
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4971
photos
186
followers
211
following
1058% complete
View this month »
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
11th December 2023 5:40am
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
golden
,
river
,
hills
Elisa Smith
ace
Such beauty.
December 11th, 2023
Dianne
Wow - I thought you’d made a quick trip to the South Island. Gorgeous light. Fav
December 11th, 2023
