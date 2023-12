Mini Dahlia..

Had a busy day going up to the city Mall to do some Christmas shopping with one of the Granddaughter's.. Had a good day and ticked most of the stuff off the list..

This little dahlia has been in my garden for a long time as the 'kids' ( now in their 40's) gave me a pot when they were going to Sunday School.. So a few years ago.. It is so pretty and good value in the garden.