Photo 3869
It's a Kiwi Christmas..
Have bought a set of NZ themed baubles this year art pieces of a friend of a friend.. love them, as my tree I got last year is very minimalistic so they look great on the bare branches. accompanied by my Santa on the ytractor and my Christmas cow,,
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
julia
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
christmas
,
young
,
decorations
,
artist
,
graeme
