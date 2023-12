Peas in a Pod..

I have got a vegetable garden this year, the first time for some time . Other than the odd tomato or lettuce plant in amongst the flower gardens. I was a little late in getting it started and I struck some cold weather so it was a bit slow in getting started, but I am picking lettuce, have cucumber coming on nicely, and today I picked a decent lot of peas. They were delicious.. We have had a wet Christmas, so at least the garden was loving that.