Evening stroll

I posted this image last night ( 1st January 2024) It was trucking along quite nicely with lots of comments and faves, but today 2nd Jan it has disappear from my album but I can see it on the trending page and the Curated page. Has the Y2K bug his this year.. lol so don't want a gap in my project so posting again.. Whoops .. It was my mistake I posted it in 1st January 2004.. bit of a senior moment.. lol