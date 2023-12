Well as expected last night's sunset turned out to be the last for 2023. So it was a good call to have our NYE celebration a night early.. Here are the Grand girls and friends dog Charlie playing in the last of the golden light... Charlie loves the girls company and has even come for a 'playdate'.. to the farm.Wishing you all a very happy New Year eve and all the best for 2024 https://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2023-12-30#comment-35532611