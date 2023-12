Not quite the last sunset of 2023..

It's a bit of a tradition in our family to go down to the coast to watch the last sunset for the year, but as some pretty rough weather is forecast for tomorrow night we bought our plans forward by a day.

I made a Bacon and Egg pie and FB packed sausages to bbq .. and strawberries and pineapple for afters.

It wasn't the best of sunsets but some nice colour in the after glow.. this one is just off my phone as haven't downloaded the camera yet..