5 Little Dickie Birds..

It was a lovely and foggy this morning.. so what's a girl to do? Went for a drive to the forest and down to the Waikato River.. Loved how the Shags were lined up on the railing over the flood pump..
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice misty capture.
July 26th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Really nice with their silhouettes on the rail.
July 26th, 2024  
