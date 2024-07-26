Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4093
5 Little Dickie Birds..
It was a lovely and foggy this morning.. so what's a girl to do? Went for a drive to the forest and down to the Waikato River.. Loved how the Shags were lined up on the railing over the flood pump..
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5200
photos
178
followers
209
following
1121% complete
View this month »
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
4091
4092
4093
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
26th July 2024 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
fog
,
shags
,
waikato
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice misty capture.
July 26th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Really nice with their silhouettes on the rail.
July 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close