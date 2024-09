Happy Fathers day

Today is Fathers Day over this side of the world, and to celebrate our Dad's we went to a nearby cafe to have Brunch that kinda of went over to lunch.. from left.. SIL Kerry, GSIL Toumata, GD Kenna, Me, FG, Daughter Donna and Son Bryce..

Today was the first day of spring and have noticed it noticeably warmer today.. long may it last..