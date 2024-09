In Reflection ...

A shot I took in the City last week while looking for Architecture shots.. this is one that didn't make the cut, but worth an outing. This is the Sky City Tower and at over 200 metres can be seen from several vantage point including our home over 1 hour drive away. It has the Casino, hotel and restaurants in it. And you can even jump off it.. Bungy style.. I like the contrast of the native Cabbage tree's in this shot.