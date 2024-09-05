Sign up
Previous
Photo 4134
Plums
I called into my sisters today and her plum tree's were looking very impressive. This one is a Doris and had the moist flowers on, so I expect there will be some surplus for me to make jam later in the summer.. If I beat the birds.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
6
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
blossom
,
doris
,
plum
Hazel
ace
That's a beautiful shot!
September 5th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Wow talk about bountiful
September 5th, 2024
julia
ace
@koalagardens
let's hope they all set fruit..
September 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautifully-filled frame!
September 5th, 2024
Dianne
ace
So many blossoms!
September 5th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful. I've just started picking our plums ... very small this year, but hanging thick on the trees!
September 5th, 2024
