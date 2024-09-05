Previous
Plums by julzmaioro
Plums

I called into my sisters today and her plum tree's were looking very impressive. This one is a Doris and had the moist flowers on, so I expect there will be some surplus for me to make jam later in the summer.. If I beat the birds.
julia

@julzmaioro
Hazel
That's a beautiful shot!
September 5th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
Wow talk about bountiful
September 5th, 2024  
julia
@koalagardens let's hope they all set fruit..
September 5th, 2024  
Barb
Beautifully-filled frame!
September 5th, 2024  
Dianne
So many blossoms!
September 5th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful. I've just started picking our plums ... very small this year, but hanging thick on the trees!
September 5th, 2024  
